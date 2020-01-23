Princess Eugenie has returned to Instagram following a two-month silence.

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York- Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, had stopped posting on social media two months ago. Fans of the British royal have been requesting her to return to the photo-sharing app, as the last photograph she posted on the platform was on November 15, the day before the Duke's car crash BBC interview on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual allegations of Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre), reports Express.

The princess broke her silence on Instagram to celebrate with her followers the second anniversary of her engagement with now-husband Jack Brooksbank. The 29-year-old posted a photograph of the loving couple at a museum along with a heartwarming message.

"On this day two years ago...Jack and I announced we were engaged," Eugenie wrote, adding a ring and a heart kiss emoji.

Over one million followers of the royal were elated at her comeback and posted loving comments on her post. A fan wrote, "We missed you, Your Royal Highness," while another said, "Aww. Welcome back to Instagram. I hope you and Jack are doing well. You are an amazing person, philanthropist and Princess. #eugenieandjack."

The last post that Eugenie shared on the site was a picture of her as a child looking grumpy while sitting on a Shetland pony. The philanthropist had captioned the throwback picture: "I guess someone wasn't too happy that day to be riding...Maybe it was my 90s oversized grown-up coat! #tbt." Fans have been commenting on the post to urge her to return to the site. A fan had written, "Come back Eugenie, we don't hate you because of your father!" while another said: "I understand why you are not posting."

Eugenie celebrated her first wedding anniversary with the British wine merchant on October 12 last year and shared glimpses of her wedding in an Instagram post. The clips included a video set to a voice over of the pair exchanging vows, footage of the finishing touches being added to her dress and guests enjoying the reception.

"This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!," Eugenie wrote along with the video.