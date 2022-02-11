Princess Eugenie may have taken a page from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's playbook when it comes to their children. Fans are saying that she copied the couple's style when it comes to sharing photos of their children online.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stressed the importance of keeping their children's lives private. As such, they rarely show their faces in the pictures they share with the public or on their Archewell Foundation website. The children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months, are either looking down or facing sideways. Suffice to say, they do not show their face to the camera.

Now fans have noticed that Princess Eugenie has started to do the same too. The recent photos she shared of her son, August Philip Hawke, to celebrate his first birthday on Feb. 9 clearly did not show his face.

The first snap shows the royal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at a snowy mountain. She has the toddler in her arms and his back is to the camera. The second picture is a solo shot of August taken in what appears to be a daycare centre. He has his back to the camera with his name tag taped to his shirt.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!" Princess Eugenie captioned the pictures she shared on Instagram.

One fan commented, "Can we see his face please?" and another wrote, "Would have been nice to see his face."

Meanwhile, others were quick to point out that the 31-year-old is trying to pull a Meghan Markle. One user noted, "Pulling a Markle" and another chimed in, "I'm not interested in the back of babies heads...too much like Meghan Markle for me."

Despite the criticism, other fans were happy to see August growing up well. One even applauded Princess Eugenie for following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lead because they both feel that they "don't have to parade their child to the public, so they choose not to."