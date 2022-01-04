Princess Eugenie looked back at 2021 with a series of beautiful family photos that included a never-before-seen picture of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The 31-year old took to Instagram to share her New Year's greeting with her 1.5 million fans. She wrote, "Happy New Year to all...Goodbye, 2021." She then reminisced on the birth of her son with her husband Jack Brooksbank and on the death of her grandfather, Prince Philip.

"A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts," she added.

Along with the message, Princess Eugenie included photos of her and her husband and of them each cradling August. She also included an adorable picture of the Duke of Edinburgh with Queen Elizabeth II lounging in a field. The next snap is that of their ten-month-old son.

Looking back at 2021 Princess Eugenie pays tribute to her late grandfather and father-in-law, and gives us a glimpse of son August’s christening. pic.twitter.com/KT5aCV9zmK — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) January 1, 2022

According to People, the photo was taken during the joint christening of August and Zara Tindall's son Lucas Philip last November 21. The baptism took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In it, baby August is seen dressed in a replica of the Honiton lace christening gown. The original gown was first worn by Princess Victoria in 1841 during her baptism in Buckingham Palace. It was then retired after the baptism of Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor in 2005.

The joint christening was an intimate gathering which also saw Queen Elizabeth II in attendance. She was pictured being driven away from the venue. The British monarch joined the ceremony following days of staying cooped up inside her Berkshire home because of her health. She had been advised by her doctors to resume with light duties in the comforts of her home.

Aside from sharing throwback photos and the new picture of August, Princess Eugenie also paid tribute to her father-in-law. Jack's father, George Brooksbank, died before August's baptism at the age of 72. He had reportedly "been ill for some time" after he fought the deadly COVID-19 in 2020. She also shared a picture of the footprints of Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.