Princess Eugenie of York has been making fashion statements with her laid back style as she makes video appearances from the Royal Lodge where she is isolating with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and husband Jack Brooksbank.

In the latest video, Princess Eugenie wore a printed top with a variety of patterns as she participated in an important video call in her role as the co-founder of 'The Anti Slavery Collective'.

The royal kept her hair and makeup soft and natural, as she joined her co-founder and friend Julia de Boinville to hold an online talk with Justin de Pulford, director of non-profit Arise. The Anti-Slavery Collective was founded by Princess Eugenie and Julia De Boinville​ in 2012, in an effort to end worldwide human trafficking.

The 30-year-old had also added a black square to the Instagram account of the organisation to participate in 'Black Out Tuesday', a campaign held to show solidarity to George Floyd and other African-Americans who have lost their lives.

The video call between Eugenie, Julia, and Justin was shared on Instagram with the caption: "While we have been working from home, our co-founders, HRH @PrincessEugenie of York and Julia de Boinville, have been seeking to find out and share how #COVID19 is affecting all aspects of the anti-slavery movement."

The British royal along with her husband Brooksbank has also been participating in relief works as the United Kingdom deals with coronavirus pandemic. The couple joined a group of volunteers last month to pack trolleys of food to be distributed to the Salvation Army, which has been providing food and shelter to needy people since 1865. The duo also distributed food packages to the frontline workers of the National Health Service in March.

Meanwhile, the royal has been spending quality time with her family as they self-isolate at the Royal Lodge. In an appearance on the "City Island Podcast" last month, her mother Sarah Ferguson revealed that she and Eugenie are bonding over baking while quarantining at home.

"I haven't seen (Eugenie) so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. For the first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic," Sarah told host Dalton Harris.