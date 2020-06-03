Princess Eugenie of York has been making fashion statements with her laid back style as she makes video appearances from the Royal Lodge where she is isolating with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and husband Jack Brooksbank.

In the latest video, Princess Eugenie wore a printed top with a variety of patterns as she participated in an important video call in her role as the co-founder of 'The Anti Slavery Collective'.

The royal kept her hair and makeup soft and natural, as she joined her co-founder and friend Julia de Boinville to hold an online talk with Justin de Pulford, director of non-profit Arise. The Anti-Slavery Collective was founded by Princess Eugenie and Julia De Boinville​ in 2012, in an effort to end worldwide human trafficking.

The 30-year-old had also added a black square to the Instagram account of the organisation to participate in 'Black Out Tuesday', a campaign held to show solidarity to George Floyd and other African-Americans who have lost their lives.

The video call between Eugenie, Julia, and Justin was shared on Instagram with the caption: "While we have been working from home, our co-founders, HRH @PrincessEugenie of York and Julia de Boinville, have been seeking to find out and share how #COVID19 is affecting all aspects of the anti-slavery movement."

View this post on Instagram

While we have been working from home, our co-founders, HRH @PrincessEugenie of York and Julia de Boinville, have been seeking to find out and share how #COVID19 is affecting all aspects of the anti-slavery movement. This time, we are joined by Luke de Pulford, the director of Arise. Arise focuses on long-term preventative work, addressing the root causes of slavery. For this reason, Arise has totally transformed their operations to become an emergency relief fund during the pandemic to respond to varying global needs. They have been providing food and supplies to the frontline organisations with whom they normally work to tackle modern slavery. This humanitarian relief has become the â€œnew normalâ€ of anti-slavery prevention. Whilst the pandemic has presented huge difficulties, it also affirmed the belief on which Arise is based: it is necessary to fund and support frontline organisations and networks who make a real impact where it is most needed. Over the last few months, the world has recognised the inspiring and self-sacrificing work of those on the frontline, whether that is the NHS workers who care for us or the sisters of Talitha Kum who fight modern slavery. These frontline groups have until now, as Luke says, been overlooked and underfunded. As Luke illustrates in his story of hope, frontline anti-slavery organisations have an unrivalled position in their communities that makes them a valuable, but often untapped resource. When building back from this pandemic, we should look to them. Go to the link in our bio to find out more about Arise and this conversation! #FrontlineWorkers #Heroes #Arise #Lockdown #EndSlavery #ModernSlavery #HumanTrafficking

A post shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective (@the_anti_slavery_collective) on

The British royal along with her husband Brooksbank has also been participating in relief works as the United Kingdom deals with coronavirus pandemic. The couple joined a group of volunteers last month to pack trolleys of food to be distributed to the Salvation Army, which has been providing food and shelter to needy people since 1865. The duo also distributed food packages to the frontline workers of the National Health Service in March.

Meanwhile, the royal has been spending quality time with her family as they self-isolate at the Royal Lodge. In an appearance on the "City Island Podcast" last month, her mother Sarah Ferguson revealed that she and Eugenie are bonding over baking while quarantining at home.

Princess Eugenie
Getty Images

"I haven't seen (Eugenie) so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. For the first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic," Sarah told host Dalton Harris.