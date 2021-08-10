There have been numerous reports in the past claiming that Princess Eugenie doesn't get along with her cousin Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Contrary to the reports, the Princess of York has proven with her recent gestures that she might be one of the few royals who have managed to remain on friendly terms with the Sussexes despite their feud with Buckingham Palace.

When the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 40th birthday last week, Eugenie took to her Instagram account to greet "dear Meghan'" and announced that she is joining her 40 x 40 women work campaign. According to royal experts, the Princess is Meghan's biggest royal supporter and might be the one who could bring her and Harry back into the royal fold.

"The Sussexes may be settling into life as a foursome across the pond, but they are sure to have one eye on the family engagements that will draw them back to Britain next year. The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in the summer, with events planned around the country. If Harry and his family are to be part of the celebrations, perhaps after a turbulent few months, Eugenie the peacemaker can help bring her favourite cousin back into the fold," Eleanor Stefal wrote in Daily Telegraph.

There were rumours of a feud between Eugenie and the Sussexes after it was claimed that the latter revealed their first pregnancy news at the Princess's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. However, the 31-year-old suggested that all is forgiven when she stayed as a guest at Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage while expecting her first child, August, whom she welcomed in February this year.

Meghan also gave a special shout-out to Eugenie in her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, saying, "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable [...] We're friends with them as a couple."

Meanwhile, a report in The Sun claimed that the Queen's granddaughter might even help her cousin in writing his upcoming memoir which will give "firsthand account" of his life. "I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with," a source told the outlet.

It is believed that Harry had approached members of the royal family asking them about their memories of his mother Princess Diana prior to revealing that he is working on a tell-all, which has not gone down well with the family.