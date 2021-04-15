Princess Eugenie joined fellow royal family members in paying tribute to Prince Philip who died at the age of 99 on April 9.

The new mum took to Instagram to share throwback photos of the time she spent with her grandpa. One was a photo taken in 2012 at the Investec Derby Festival and the other from Christmas 1998 which shows the duke patting the young princess on the head.

She included a heartfelt letter in which she recalled the memories she shared with her grandfather as she wrote, "I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy."

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hand and your laugh and your favourite bear," Princess Eugenie continued.

The 31-year-old younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, also mentioned how people will always remember Prince Philip because of his sociable character.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them," she added.

In closing, Princess Eugenie said that she will remember Prince Philip in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also thanked him for his devotion to the royal family especially to "Granny" Queen Elizabeth II, his wife of 73 years.

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you," she wrote as she then signed the heartfelt note "With all my love, Eugenie."

She and her older sister Beatrice share a close bond with the Duke of Edinburgh. She once described him as "incredible, strong and consistent, and "the rock" in the family. Her older sister meanwhile called him "fabulous" and "unique."

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to Prince Philip before he died. When she gave birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in February, they decided to give him Philip as his middle name. They named their son August Philip Hawke. Sadly because of COVID-19 restrictions, he and Queen Elizabeth II were not able to see their new great-grandchild.