Princess Eugenie took to social media on Monday to greet everyone a Happy Easter and to usher in spring with a family photo taken in front of a massive tree.

The princess joined her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two-month-old son August Philip Hawke outdoors for a little commune with nature. The couple stood all smiles in front of a massive blossoming tree while their child looks all cozy strapped to his dad's chest in a carrier.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Easter and a blossoming Spring. #happyeaster #blossom #spring," Princess Eugenie captioned the photo she shared on Instagram.

Fans of the lovely family also shared their greetings and wished them a Happy Easter as one commented on the picture, "You're such a lovely family ❤️ Happy Easter and spring for you" and another wrote, "Enjoy your Spring with your beautiful family!"

"Hope you and your family had a wonderful Easter," another chimed in and one more added, "Such a pretty photo."

Princess Eugenie has taken to social media to give fans sneak peeks at her and Jack's life as new parents. She has been sharing photos of their son to document his growth shortly after his birth on Feb. 9 this year.

Their first family photo came on Feb. 20 when they introduced August to the world. In it, the princess also shared her gratitude to those who sent them well wishes and congratulatory messages. She also thanked the essential workers who helped with the birth of their baby boy.

Since then, Princess Eugenie has documented important moments in her life through family pictures. She celebrated her first Mother's Day with a photo of the adorable tot sleeping on the grass surrounded by yellow flowers. She also celebrated her birthday in March with another family photo to mark the "best present" she could ask for on her birthday.

Princess Eugenie, Jack, and August now reside at Frogmore Cottage, the former Windsor residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they were working as senior royals. The house is close to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip have been staying amid the pandemic.