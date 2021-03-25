Princess Eugenie celebrated turning 31 years old on Tuesday by sharing a couple of family photos with her baby son August and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The royal took to Instagram to give fans another glimpse of her adorable tot dressed in his monogrammed sweater. The first photo shows August sound asleep on his mum's chest as both parents beamed at each other. Brooksbank is cradling his son in the second picture, as the baby snuggles into his shoulder and stares into the camera.

"Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!" Princess Eugenie captioned the photos.

The lovely pictures were enough to thrill fans of the couple. One commented, "Omg these pictures are adorable. I hope you had a great day with them." Meanwhile, another wrote, "I love how naturally beautiful everything about you and your family are. happy birthday, princess!"

"Thank you for sharing beautiful family!" one user chimed and another said, "How gorgeous is your baby. Happy birthday."

Queen Elizabeth II also greeted the princess on her birthday. She wrote on Twitter via the official Royal Family account, "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very happy birthday today!" along with a birthday cake and balloon emoji.

Princess Eugenie has been sharing photos of her son since his birth on Feb. 9. She first introduced him to the world with a picture of her and Brooksbank holding on to his tiny hands.

Weeks later, she shared a close-up look of the tiny tot and revealed his name in their first-ever family photo.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank...Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," the first-time mum captioned three photos of her and Brooksbank adoring their child.

Princess Eugenie also celebrated her first Mother's Day with a new photo of August lying on the grass surrounded by yellow flowers. She also posted a throwback photo of her baby self cradled in her mother, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's arms.