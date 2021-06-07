Princess Eugenie celebrated World Environment Day with a series of photos including one of herslef and her son August Philip enjoying spring.

The 31-year-old royal took to her Instagram on Saturday to share photos of nature taken over the years. The first showed her paddleboarding, another of a group of elephants at a safari, and two photos showed beautiful flowers in full bloom.

The last two pictures showed Princess Eugenie and her son August on a walk through the woods surrounded by yellow flowers. Mother and son looked cosy and comfortable bundled up in warm clothing with the princess in a winter jacket, a pair of leggings and comfy trainers.

She wrapped her baby in his jacket adorned with bunny ears and tucked him up close to her chest in his Artipoppe Yin Yang baby carrier.

"(earth emoji) environment Day 2021!! Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," Princess Eugenie captioned the images.

"To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it," she added.

Princess Eugenie has taken to sharing photos of her son August to mark important celebrations. She recently celebrated her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday in May with photos of him and their son together. She also welcomed Spring with a photo of the family standing under a giant tree and shared adorable photos of August on her birthday in March.

The royal gave birth to her son, full name August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 9 with the help of her midwife. She then shared close-up photos of his adorable face when she and Jack introduced him to the world on Feb. 20.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," she captioned the pictures.

Princess Eugenie gave August the name Philip for his middle name as a tribute to her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Her son is 12th in line to the British throne.