Princess Eugenie cheered for England ahead of the Euro 2020 final with an adorable video of her son August dressed in a onesie version of the Three Lions strip.

The 31-year-old royal shared the clip on her Instagram Story on Sunday. It showed the five-month-old baby happily kicking his legs and flapping his arms. The princess added the Three Lions football anthem to the video but kept her son's full face off the camera.

HRH Princess Eugenie via instagram: pic.twitter.com/kzdHknnTxx — Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) July 11, 2021

Fans gushed at the adorable tot with one commenting on Twitter, "I love it! Nothing better than little kicking feet!" Another wrote, "How lovely. August is gorgeous in his outfit for the England Football Team!"

Sadly, England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Princess Eugenie shared her support for the players in a subsequent post on Instagram Story. She shared a photo of the team along with the message, "You brought us together and lifted our hearts when we needed it the most...thank you England."

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared the video of August following news that she was forced to cancel his christening. The ceremony was said to have been scheduled on Saturday, June 10, at Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park. Guests were then invited to attend the reception at the Royal Lodge.

However, one of the guests reportedly either tested positive for COVID-19 or was pinged by the NHS COVID-19 app. Princess Eugenie had to cancel the christening at the last minute and may have to reschedule for another day, but Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the cancellation.

HRH Princess Eugenie via Instagram❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/diPuGVDxWG — Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) June 8, 2021

This is not the first time that the doting mum shared videos of baby August on social media. She has been updating fans on her son's growth since his birth on Feb. 9, not just with videos but also photos. For World Oceans Day in June, she shared a clip of the cute tot mumbling to himself while in his rocker playing with a blue baby toy dolphin. Only the top of his head is visible in the video but it was more than enough to melt viewers' hearts over his cuteness.