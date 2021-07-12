Princess Eugenie may have to reschedule the christening of her son August following claims that she cancelled the weekend's ceremony because of a COVID-19 positive individual.

The 31-year-old reportedly had the ceremony all set for noon of July 10 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, with a reception to follow at Royal Lodge. There were less than 30 people on the guest list. Unfortunately, the royal had to cancel "at the last minute" because "one of the guests tested positive or was pinged for COVID contact."

"Therefore no one else was able to gather. As a result, they called off the service and reception party afterwards at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew's home," a source told newspaper The Sun on Sunday.

Princess Eugenie had reportedly invited family members to August's christening. These include her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Likewise, her pregnant sister Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were invited to the ceremony. It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II was also set to attend.

Read more Princess Eugenie shares photo of son August from Green Park visit

The royal has yet to comment on reports about the christening and its cancellation. Fans will eventually know if she has rescheduled the ceremony for another day from her social media posts. She will likely share pictures from the christening on her Instagram or the official Twitter page of the Royal Family could post them on her behalf.

Princess Eugenie has taken to sharing updates about August on Instagram since his birth on Feb. 9. She has been documenting important milestones and memories with her firstborn through short videos and pictures. In her latest post, she and the five-month-old paid a visit to Green Park where they met a baby elephant sculpture that shared a name with her son.

Reports that Princess Eugenie had to cancel August's christening because of a "COVID scare" came after her cousin-in-law Kate Middleton ended her self-isolation on Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge had to quarantine at home in Kensington Palace from July 2 after she was told that she came into contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. She then joined Prince William and her father at Wimbledon over the weekend.