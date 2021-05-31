Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice had one thing in common when they got married. They had their wedding receptions at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The sisters wed two years apart from each other. Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle first when she married longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. It was a publicised event watched by millions on TV and on location.

Meanwhile, her older sister Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints on July 17, 2020. It was an intimate wedding affair attended by close friends and family only. The guests were limited given the health risks brought by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

However, the sisters bonded when it was time to choose a venue for their wedding reception. According to Hello Magazine, it was their shared sentiment to hold it at their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie invited a host of celebrity friends including singers Ellie Goulding and Robbie Williams, and his wife, television presenter Ayda Field. The black-tie dinner had live music performances and the princess wore a Zac Posen gown for the gathering. She followed up her nuptials with another festival-themed party the next day.

Meanwhile, Beatrice reportedly had 14 guests at her laidback reception which was held in the open to comply with social distancing measures. They had set the grounds of their parents' home with glamping pods, where guests stayed until the early hours of the morning the following day. There were also sofas, a dartboard, draft beer, a jukebox, and a bouncy castle.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice may have chosen the Royal Lodge in Windsor for their wedding receptions because it reminded them of their childhood. It also holds sentimental meaning for the Royal Family as it used to be the royal residence of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002. Not to mention that it is a very expansive estate. The Grade II-listed residence sits on a 21-acre lot of secluded gardens and boasts 30 rooms for guests to stay in.