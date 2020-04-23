Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark have decided to move houses after the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that was lifted earlier this week.

Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie are relocating to Schackenborg Castle in southern Jutland with their children- Prince Henrik, ten, and Princess Athena, eight. The Danish royal court's communications department confirmed the news to Danish magazine Her & Nu, reports Hello.

The family-of-four had been residing temporarily at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen after they returned from Paris, France, where the Danish prince has been undertaking military training. It is not clear if and when Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and late Prince Henrik, will resume his military training as France continues to remain under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Schackenborg estate was the prince's private residence from 1993 to 2014 until he sold the property. However, as the royal couple continues to be on the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation, they occasionally return to the estate for short periods of time.

The news comes weeks after it was announced that the couple's eldest child Henrik was tested for COVID-19, possibly the youngest royal to be tested for the respiratory disease. The Danish royal court released a statement on March 24 confirming that the young royal was examined at Rigshospitalet in Denmark for breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis, but fortunately, his COVID-19 test came negative.

Joachim, who is sixth-in-line to the Danish throne after his elder brother Crown Prince Frederik and his four children, tied the knot with Marie Cavallier in 2008. The couple moved to Paris with their children in September last year. Earlier this year, the prince was invited by the French Minister of Defence to undertake military leadership training.

He is father to two more children from his previous marriage to Alexandra Manley, who is now known as Countess of Frederiksborg. The couple who divorced in 2005 co-parent their sons- Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17.