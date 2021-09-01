Arthur Chatto, a member of the extended British royal family, is all set to become the first royal to be an officer of the Royal Marines since his second uncle Prince Edward dropped out of training.

The 22-year-old is the youngest son of Lady Sarah Chatto and British artist and former actor Daniel Chatto. Sarah is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's lone sibling Princess Margaret, and thus the only niece of the British monarch. She is the youngest grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and 27th in line of succession to the British throne.

According to a report in The Sun, Arthur has been accepted to train as an officer in the Royal Marines, but will have to pass a 32-week course. He informed the Queen about the acceptance last week, and she is said to be "pleased and proud" at her great nephew's news.

The Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, who had joined the gruelling commando course in 1986 but dropped out after four months, has also "been very supportive" of Arthur's news.

Arthur, a personal trainer and model, is also an avid adventurer. He reportedly ventured out on 20-mile hikes and went wild camping in the Scottish Highlands in preparation for the training while visiting the Queen and the rest of the British royal family for the annual summer break at Balmoral castle earlier this month.

"He has gone straight into the officer training in this year's intake and is very keen and up for it. It's a dead cert he'll get a lot further than Prince Edward ever did," a royal insider said about Arthur.

Arthur, who is currently 29th in the line of succession, attended Eton College like his second cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and trained in its Combined Cadet Force which teaches pupils various military skills. He then moved on to the University of Edinburgh to study Geography, and juggled his studies with his career as a personal trainer at the "inclusive" BoundFitness gym in the Scottish city.

Describing himself in a post on the gym's Instagram page, he wrote, "I'm a level 3 personal trainer, I specialise in strength and endurance training with a military focus. I was lucky enough to row around the UK this summer! This gave me a lot of experience in training myself and the team to complete the challenging expedition."

"I've found physical training to be an essential cornerstone in improving my own mental health and I want to share this with others," he added.

He also had a huge following on his Instagram page on which he often shared glamorous pictures of himself, but the account was recently deleted.