Princess Mary of Denmark who has temporarily relocated to Switzerland with her four children for their education made the best use of the snowy wonderland for her 48th birthday celebrations on Thursday.

After dropping her children at the school, Princess Mary along with husband Crown Prince Frederik and other friends enjoyed skiing on the piste in Verbier to ring into her birthday celebration.

The royal couple and their friends had a fun day as they glided down the slopes with other skiers and snowboarders in the Swiss resort. They were photographed waiting in the queue for lifts in their ski outfit, reports Daily Mail.

For the day out in the snow in the crisp sunny weather, Mary was dressed in a blue-grey jacket and black salopettes and was also sporting floral goggles and a gold metallic helmet featuring a floral pattern.

Mary moved to Verbier, Switzerland, in January with her four children- Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, eight, for a three-month stint at Lemania-Verbier International School. While the royal children of Denmark carry out their studies at the Tranegårdsskolen school in Gentofte, they were enrolled at the boarding school in Switzerland for a "common experience in an international environment."

The royals are staying at their Swiss villa in Verbier, for which they came under heavy criticism last month when it was revealed they owned it secretly for 10 years and had earnings from it in form of rent.

Meanwhile, the Danish Royal court celebrated the princess's birthday with a new portrait, in which the Australian beauty looked regal in a navy blue wrap dress by Issa London.

For the photograph, the royal accessorised with aquamarine diamond drop earrings and an Orit Elhanati necklace. Mary tucked her brunette locks behind one ear and opted for subtle makeup with light pink lips.

The age-defying portrait of the royal was clicked by Copenhagen-based photographer Daniel Stjerne and shared on the Danish royal family's Instagram page.

The caption written in Danish read: "Her Royal Majesty the Crown Princess turns 48 years old today."