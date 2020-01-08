After Princess Mary of Denmark temporarily relocated to Switzerland with her four children for their education, the Danish royal family posed for a family photocall in Switzerland on Monday.

Crown Prince Frederik joined his wife and their children for the photocall in the Swiss mountains. The couple looked in high spirits as they posed with their four children- Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, eight.

The picture of the happy royal family was taken against the picturesque backdrop of snow-covered mountains in Switzerland. For the photocall in the cold weather, Princess Mary sported a two-tier grey Monclear coat and jeans. The 47-year-old also donned brown boots to beat the cold and wore her brown hair down. Meanwhile, Frederik looked his usual charming self in a ski jacket and black trousers, all prepared for the snow.

The royal siblings were all dressed in their school outfits. While Princes Christian and Vincent sported grey school trousers, Sorel snow boots and a blue school jacket, Princesses Isabella and Josephine wore the school's grey skirt and trousers with a beanie hat, wearing snow boots and school jacket like their brothers.

Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine have moved to the country for a three-month stint at Lemania-Verbier International School. The royal kids began their 12-week spring term at the school on Monday, reports Mail Online.

While the royal children of Denmark carry out their studies at the Tranegårdsskolen school in Gentofte, they have been enrolled at the boarding school in Switzerland for three months. After the school stay is complete, all four children will resume their schooling in their current classes at Tranegårdsskolen.

The Denmark palace said in a statement, "With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple wants to give their children a common experience in an international environment." Though their mother has joined them for the period and will be staying in the country, Frederik will visit them according to his schedule.

The photocall comes days after the crown princess issued a statement on the Australian bushfire crisis. The Australian-born future Denmark queen penned a letter to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressing her condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

"Following from afar, it makes me proud of my Australian heritage to witness the strong sense of community and the Australian spirit of 'never giving up' in the face of such devastation and adversity," said Mary in the statement.