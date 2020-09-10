Princess Sofia of Sweden was a glamour model and famously starred in a reality TV show before she became a member of the Swedish royal family with her marriage to Prince Carl Philip five years ago. Some of the struggles in her initial years of transitioning as a full-time royal were similar to those of Meghan Markle, who also quit the entertainment industry to tie the knot with Prince Harry of Britain in 2018.

In a new documentary "Princess Sofia: Project Playground," which aired on Thursday, Sept. 3 on Sweden's TV4 and was recorded shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family, Princess Sofia was asked if she has ever considered taking part in her own version of "Megxit."

The 35-year-old, who seemed taken aback by the question at first, answered that she has never thought about breaking with the royal family and moving abroad despite "stormy years," reports Royal Central. "No. Not really. I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as positive that I have made it through these stormy years," she said.

"It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds," the mother-of-two added.

The documentary was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic when the Swedish royal was on a private journey to South Africa in February. Discussing the difficulties she faced after becoming a royalty, Sofia said: "Since I became a princess, I have been through many identity crises. Here in South Africa, I have a type of identity and when I come home I have something else. Here I am allowed to be who I want to be."

Princess Sofia, born Sofia Kristina Hellqvist, worked part-time as a waitress and glamour model while studying in Stockholm. She garnered a lot of negative headlines in newspapers when she was confirmed to be dating Prince Carl Philip, the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. One media house went on to republish a cover photo Sofia did for the men's magazine Slitz at the age of 20, which showed her wearing only a bikini bottom and a live boa constrictor around her upper body.

The Swedish royal court confirmed her relationship with Carl Philip in July 2010, and the couple moved in together in Djurgården of Stockholm next year. After announcing their engagement in June 2014, Carl Philip and Sofia tied the knot in June 2015. They welcomed two children- Prince Alexander in 2016, and Prince Gabriel in 2017.