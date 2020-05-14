As royals across the globe isolate amid coronavirus pandemic, their official birthday portraits are also being clicked by their family members instead of acclaimed professional photographers. In the latest, Princess Sofia of Sweden took the official portrait of her husband Prince Carl Philip for the first time to mark his 41st birthday on Wednesday.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, the only son of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, celebrated his birthday in isolation with his wife Princess Sofia and children Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Princess Sofia clicked a picture of the prince as he posed on the stairs by a pot of flowers outside their family home at Djurgården in Stockholm, and shared it on the Swedish royal family's Instagram account. The Duke of Varmland, who is fourth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, looked dapper in a casual blue button-down shirt and brown trousers.

With the portrait, Princess Sofia has joined the likes of British royal Kate Middleton who has clicked official portraits of her three children on several occasions. The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society, and recently clicked birthday portraits of her younger children Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two.

Princess Sofia, along with the rest of the Swedish royal family, has been working from home to follow social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, the 35-year-old went extra miles and recently created history by becoming the first full-time royal to fight the pandemic on the frontline as a healthcare worker.

The former model started working as a healthcare assistant last month after taking a three-day medical course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, of which she is an honorary chair member as well.

Pictures of the royal donning a blue and white scrub and white sneakers were released by Swedish royal court at the time, showing her posing with other staff members at the Sophiahemmet hospital.

"To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding," Princess Sofia had said at the time.