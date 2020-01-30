Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and husband Prince Daniel indulged in some pottery during a royal engagement in Skåne County on Wednesday.

The royal couple showed off their artistic side as they took part in a pottery class while visiting three different businesses in Höganäs. The future Queen of Sweden arrived in a chic checked brown trouser suit, but later changed her jacket for an apron as she started working at the pottery wheel. Her statement suit was light brown, perfect for the outing, which she paired with a white tartan motif and an off-white t-shirt.

The mother-of-two paired her winter outfit with light brown boots and a matching handbag and styled her hair in a neat bun. She kept her makeup light with a dash of mascara and eye-shadow and accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings, her wedding ring, and a silver bracelet. Meanwhile, Prince Daniel opted for a navy blue suit and light blue shirt for the occasion and wore pottery apron over his outfit to work on the clay.

The royal couple laughed and joked as they worked on their pots under the guidance of the pottery instructor, while photographers captured the moment. The Princess got some of the clay on her trousers, while her husband also didn't mind it messing his watch and wedding band.

Victoria and Daniel visited two other manufacturing businesses in the southern town known for its ceramics, including Verkstad, a steel manufacturer where Victoria took a tour of the premises to observe the work of steel welders, reports Mail Online.

The fun royal engagement comes just days after the 42-year-old travelled to Poland to take part in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp on Monday. Victoria looked somber as she joined other royals, foreign dignitaries and over 200 Holocaust survivors to light the candles at the event held in memory of the victims.

The Duchess of Västergötland opted for a solemn look for the occasion. She wore black trousers and a black jacket with a chic white blouse underneath. The royal tied her hair into a tight bun and put on subtle makeup with minimal accessories for the all-black look.