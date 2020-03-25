After cancelling all royal engagements for the upcoming weeks in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are adjusting to working from home to carry on their royal duties.

Crown Princess Victoria shared a sneak peek of their new routine on the Swedish royal court's official Instagram page on Tuesday. She was seen completing her work through video conferencing and telephone calls as the country practises social distancing as a precautionary measure against the virus.

The royal couple has been working from an office set-up at their home, Haga Palace, in Stockholm, where they have lived since their wedding in June 2010. According to Hello, the makeshift office has been apparently set up in the palace's dining room, which features gold gilded chairs and a large oil painting hung against flocked wallpaper. A set of gold candelabras can also be spotted on the mantelpiece in the background.

In the two images shared by the Swedish royal court, the parents-of-two are conducting calls to organisations and companies, who have been helping the country deal with the pandemic. In the first photograph, Victoria is seen lost in her work, taking notes while talking to someone on her cell phone. The 42-year-old is dressed in a cobalt blue blazer and navy blouse for her work from home routine. The second image shows her taking part in a video conference along with husband Prince Daniel.

After Victoria and Daniel, the Swedish royal court shared a picture of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia working from Stenhammar Palace in Södermanland, as they held a meeting with court officials regarding coronavirus via video conferencing.

On the occasion of International Water Day on Sunday, the royal court had shared pictures of her children- Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four, washing their hands at home with the assistance of father Daniel.

Encouraging the public to wash their hands during the coronavirus crisis, the caption read: "Today is World Water Day! In times of infection, we are all encouraged to wash our hands with soap and water frequently. In Sweden, most people have good access to soap and clean water in the tap. But around the world, 785 million people do not have access to clean water. Nor are 3 billion people able to wash their hands with soap and water."

"Today, on World Water Day, the crown princess couple, therefore, want to highlight the work that @wateraid is doing in the world's poorest communities to change this," the caption read.