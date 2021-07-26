Prince Harry has the support of his cousins, the Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, over his memoir which is set for release sometime in 2022.

The Duke of Sussex remains close to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice even after Megxit. Beatrice even publicly sent her well-wishes to him and Meghan Markle during their third wedding anniversary in May, while the rest of the royals did not. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also allowed Beatrice and her own family to live at Frogmore Cottage, which they renovated prior to their move to America.

A friend claimed that the sisters can understand why Prince Harry would want to write a memoir. They believe that he has things he wants to share with the public that otherwise may have fallen on deaf ears within his family.

The source told the Daily Mail that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are "far more sympathetic" to their cousin. They believe that his "outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family."

The friend added that Prince Harry was often seen as the "resident joker" and that "eyes would roll" when he would share his opinion on serious matters. The sisters reportedly believe that the string of interviews he did meant he feels he "is finally being listened to."

The unnamed pal's claims came after it was reported that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice "are stunned by what he's up to." Likewise, reports state that members of the Royal Family fear the worst from what the memoir may contain. It is said that they have "very real fears" that the monarchy could suffer as a result of what he shares.

Prince Charles is said to be very worried about what his son will write about his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, especially since "he has never been close" to her. It could reportedly be "very damaging" for the Prince of Wales' plans to make her Queen if Prince Harry "documents their fraught relationship in the book."

Likewise, the memoir could reportedly even drive the brothers William and Harry further apart. It could lead to the end of their close relationship. Despite these claims, Prince Harry is said to have agreed on a four-book deal for his memoir, the first of which will come out in late 2022.