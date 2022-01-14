Priyanka Chopra Jonas has addressed the numerous speculations surrounding her private life and why she choses not to pay too much attention to them.

As she posed for a Vanity Fair cover, the "Quantico" star also opened up about the recent rumours claiming a split between her and her husband Nick Jonas that started after she dropped her surnames "Chopra" (her maiden name) and Jonas (her husband's last name) from her Instagram account. She said that she is determined to not let public speculation affect her, which is why she didn't initially issue a clarification on the rumours about her marital life.

"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It's just a professional hazard. ... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that," she explained.

Her musician husband told the outlet that Priyanka handles "the pressures of fame" gracefully, and as they both have public lives, they have set "real boundaries" around their personal lives for privacy. "We've worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family," the 29-year-old said.

In the cover story, Priyanka also broke her silence on her and Nick's plans about starting a family. Asked if they want kids, the 39-year-old said, "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

The "Sky is Pink" actress, who tied the knot with "The Jonas Brothers" musician in 2018, was then asked how they would plan a child as both of them are busier than ever. The actress then joked that they aren't "too busy to practice" the art of conceiving a little one.

When asked if they will have to slow down when they become parents, the actress said, "I'm okay with that. We're both okay with that."