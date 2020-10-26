Priyanka Chopra says the pandemic gave her and husband Nick Jonas more quality time to spend together which would have been impossible pre-COVID.

The "Quantico" star found a "silver lining" during the pandemic in that she got to spend months at home with the singer. She said they were able to align their schedules which would have been difficult to do had they both been busy with their respective careers.

"He's great, and we would've never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine. It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining is to be able to be home," Chopra said in an interview with Today.

Living together can make or break a relationship. For the 38-year-old actress, she considered their time spent together during quarantine as precious.

"I still like him after spending so much time with him," she admitted.

Chopra took a break from filming "The Matrix 4" because of the pandemic. Despite the hiatus, she made use of the time at home to be productive. She completed her memoir titled "Unfinished" and got to keep up with her physical fitness.

"I have to say I was very productive through this quarantine. I got working out, I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right. Being a creative person, I guess, I continued to work," she said adding, "I've left a lot of things unfinished in my life, and at the same time, I feel like there's a lot more that I want to do."

The downtime also allowed her and Jonas to fulfill one of two items on their to-do list, which was to buy a home. The second is to have a baby.

"We moved into our new house, so we had time to kind of do it up together and incubate which was great," she shared.

Chopra and Jonas likewise welcomed a new addition to the family during the quarantine. They brought home an adorable rescue dog named Panda. The husky-Australian shepherd made its debut on the actress' Instagram in August.