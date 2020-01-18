Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law Karlie Kloss has spoken out about her choice of party for 2020 elections. Kloss publicly addressed the viral moment from this season of "Project Runway" for the first time.

On "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" episode on Thursday, Karlie Kloss was asked about the awkward exchange in this season of "Project Runway". The supermodel also opened up about her marriage to Joshua Kushner, Just Jared reports.

To refresh, Kloss asked Tyler (one of the contestants) if he was happy with the look he created. It was a challenge where the show's contestants designed potential looks for Kloss to wear to an upcoming CFDA event in Paris.

"I'm happy with it. I don't know if you love it, or if you hate it," he responded. "Whatever it is lay it on me. I'm ready," said Kloss. Her fellow judge Brandon Maxwell said he couldn't see her wearing it anywhere. "Not even to dinner with the Kushners? That's your husband!" Tyler said in the viral video clip.

The 27-year-old was shocked and asked the contestant to keep it to the challenge. The video clip from the show went viral and made headlines the next day. And, this is the first time Kloss has reacted to it, replying to Andy Cohen.

Kloss married her longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner last fall. The supermodel has rarely publicly acknowledged the fact that her husband's brother is Jared Kushner. The latter is marred to Ivanka Trump and has been a key figure in the Trump presidency for the last three years.

Then came the vital question from Cohen: "Are you on the same page politically with the family?" He was mostly meaning her brother-in-law, Jared Kushner.

"Andy, I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country that does not agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same n 2020," Kloss answered.

"I'm very passionate about different issues, you know, women's reproductive health. I'm very involved with Planned Parenthood, as are you. Next time we're both home in St. Louis you should come volunteer with me," the supermodel added.

Kloss also spoke about her husband Joshua whom she met in 2012, when she was 19. She added that she and her husband "have been through a lot together." "I'm so proud that he's my partner. It has not been easy, but it's worth it and I would make that similar decision a million times again," she added.