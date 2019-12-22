David and Victoria Beckham were proud parents on Saturday. Their two younger children Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham have been baptised. The fashion designer took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony.

Power couple David and Victoria Beckham beamed as they celebrated the baptism of their children – Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8. They hosted a lavish party to celebrate the occasion at their Cotswold manor in London, Daily Mail reports.

The 45-year-old designer shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the sibling standing in front of a choir. "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x," she captioned the photograph.

Victoria also shared another photograph of the family with the children's godparents -- Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner, however, it hasn't been announced whose is who.

Eva has long been rumoured to be Harper's chosen godmother and judging by the photo, it appears Victoria's long-time hairdresser Ken is also Harper's godfather. The photograph also has David and Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, alongside Harper, Cruz, Victoria and the godparents.

"I couldn't be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses."

Harper looked adorable in cream floor-length dress with her hair tied in a neat bun and silver ballerina flats. Cruz looked dapper in black trousers and suit paired with a crisp white shirt black tie and patent black shoes.

Meanwhile, David took to Instagram on Saturday and shared an adorable video of Harper wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and spreading some cheer in American Sign Language.

The baptism comes after the news of Victoria clashing with David's father Ted. It was said that Ted was annoyed annoyed his partner's daughter Charlotte had been snubbed from the exclusive guestlist.

The Sun reported that David's father, who is divorced from his mother Sandra, had been invited to the event with his new partner, millionaire and solicitor Hilary Meredith, 60, but her daughter Charlotte didn't make the list.