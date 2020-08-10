Even though Sony was considerably late in promoting the PS5, analysts claim it has stolen the lead from Microsoft. The Xbox Series X might be the more powerful one on paper, but it's manufacturer's unclear direction appears to be a problem. It seems the Xbox developers are marketing cross-generation compatibility instead of next-generation experiences, which is reportedly confusing gamers. On the other hand, the Japanese gaming group seems to have everything planned out to impress consumers, which is 3D audio.

Based on technical specifications, the Xbox Series X has more processing power and resources over the PlayStation 5. However, both consoles might share some parity when it comes to the dramatic reduction of load times. This is made possible by the cutting-edge storage technology used by both machines. So far, the Redmond-based tech firm does not have new gimmicks when it comes to player interaction.

On the other hand, Sony has the DualSense controller, which promises a more nuanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Then there are the rumours about a revamped PlayStation VR, which will supposedly match the performance of high-end virtual reality platforms. Finally, there's that one feature, which PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny highlighted during his lengthy presentation in March – 3D audio.

An article from TechRadar notes that the upcoming game system seems to focus on every aspect of entertainment: visuals, touch, and acoustics. The latter will be handled by what the manufacturer calls the "Tempest Engine." It is a hardware-based audio processing functionality that will purportedly enhance the sound produced by games.

The only caveat is that users will need a compatible pair of headphones to experience the advanced 3D audio technology. Sony is actually offering the Pulse 3D wireless headset, which will support it upon launch. Perhaps the company will send out review units for journalists to test and give consumers an idea if it actually delivers.

Meanwhile, gameplay trailers provide an insight into the console's graphical capabilities. Nevertheless, one needs to hold the controller to feel exactly what Sony describes as a major improvement over standard controller vibration and shoulder triggers that adjust resistance in context to the on-screen action. Thankfully, The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley recently shared his thoughts on what players can expect when the PS5 hits retailers later this year.