Even though Microsoft enjoyed a substantial lead in the next-generation gaming space, it appears to have stumbled along the way. The Xbox Series X made its debut ahead of the PS5 and is even seen as the more powerful console on paper. However, it seems that Sony is now on top with its clear focus to move gaming forward in presentation and experience. Performance-wise it is clear the new Xbox is equipped with the horsepower to do more, but the PlayStation developers might have something in place to put it on par with the competition.

This was hinted at by a recently published patent from the Japanese gaming firm wherein it details an unannounced feature. Early rumours about the PlayStation 5 suggested that a Pro version might be in parallel development. This turned out to be the Digital Edition when the consoles were revealed in a June gameplay showcase. According to an article published by NotebookCheck, it was indicated in the documents that there might be more than one SoC onboard the system.

Gaming industry pundits claim that it could be a hint that a different PS5 SKU or the unit itself might support upgrades. This was suggested by the patent title which reads, "scalable game console CPU/GPU design for home console and cloud gaming." In fact, some are already speculating that the reason behind Sony's hesitance to announce the pricing and other relevant information might be due to its modular nature.

"As understood herein. SoC technology can be applied to video simulation consoles such as game consoles, and in particular a single SoC may be provided for a 'light' version of the console while plural SoCs may be used to provide a 'high-end' version of the console with greater processing and storage capability than the 'light' version," as noted in a paragraph from the patent.

It continued with, "the 'high end' system can also contain more memory such as random-access memory (RAM) and other features and may also be used for a cloud-optimised version using the same game console chip with more performance." Meanwhile, reports have brought up an interesting change to the marketing of the Xbox Series X.

Originally, Microsoft was promoting it as "the most powerful console ever" before Sony's patent was published. Now, it appears to have been changed to "the most powerful Xbox ever," which implies that the PS5 could potentially outperform its rival after some optional upgrades.