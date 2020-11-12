In a few hours, the PS5 will officially launch in select regions across the globe including the US. The gaming industry is already anticipating which next-generation console will eventually make it to the top. The Xbox Series X was released earlier this week and inventory remains come by as restocks seem unlikely. While consumers who were lucky enough to preorder their systems are likely eager to play, a YouTuber confirmed that his test unit is no longer functional.

It was not long ago when news of a demo unit overheating circulated online. This was after a Twitter user took a photo of a PS5 demo kiosk in a Best Buy store that was apparently showing the error message on the screen. Although it caused a stir, many quickly pointed out that the console was enclosed in a rather small acrylic display case. Without proper ventilation, it was only a matter of time before the internal temperature would exceed the threshold and prompt the failsafe to kick in.

On the other hand, the one issued to YouTube content creator Jeremy "ACG" Penter for review apparently encountered some issues that ultimately led to its demise. He posted: "P.1. At this time my PS5 is 100% dead. I was having the storage rebuild issues others reported but mine escalated to full errors and network issues/boot. Sony and I were working through troubleshooting when it died completely. So at this time I will be moving content around..."

Tech pundits who have been through several product launches point out that it is fairly common to encounter faulty units during mass production. Therefore, it is likely some review units that have been distributed are potentially defective. Nevertheless, with the PS5 launch at hand, negative publicity is something companies like Sony would prefer to avoid.

The PS5 is scheduled to ship out to consumers in the United States, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Mexico, Australia, and Canada on Thursday. The United Kingdom and rest of the world a week after on Nov. 19. Sony confirmed that all stocks will only be available via online sales only. With shortages expected to last beyond 2020, it might be a while before retailers have enough inventory to cater to walk-in buyers.