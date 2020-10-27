In a few weeks, the next-generation console competition will finally kick off in 2020. On paper, the Xbox Series X is evidently the more powerful system compared to the PS5. Nevertheless, both should be on equal ground when it comes to multiplatform games. Among the two, Microsoft has fewer launch day exclusives than Sony does, but it seems one has been moved to 2021. "Destruction AllStars" will now ship in February next year, but it appears to be a good news for gamers.

Originally, Lucid Games intended to release the vehicular combat title on the same day as the initial release of the PS5 on Nov. 12. Although it was not specified, gaming industry analysts suggest it might have something to do with time constraints in the development cycle brought about by the pandemic. The announcement was posted on the official PlayStation Blog wherein Director of Product Development, Pete Smith shared some positive news as well.

The post reads: "Hi everyone – we wanted to share a quick update on our plans for 'Destruction AllStars.' We've decided to move the game's release from November 2020 to February 2021, where it will be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost."

He added: "'Destruction AllStars' is a multiplayer game that's at its best when you're competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?"

Smith likewise confirmed that a brand-new trailer and additional information about the game will be available next week. Moreover, those who already preordered "Destruction AllStars" will receive a refund on PlayStation Store, PlayStation.com, or from retailers who pre-sold copies of the game. So far, little is known about its gameplay.

Based on the short segments shown during the PS5's highlight reel, "Destruction AllStars" appears to share some elements with the "Twisted Metal" series. Now that is has been designated as a free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers, some publications claim it might find success similar to smash "Fall Guys" and "Rocket League."