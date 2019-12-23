As it currently stands, the video game industry is already prepared to welcome the next-generation platforms due to ship next year. While Sony started its publicity campaign for the PS5 earlier than Microsoft, the latter quickly caught up by unveiling the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards 2019. The productions specifications of each respective consoles is yet to be announced, but marketing has already begun. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the U.S. gaming company might have another overwhelming advantage over its Japanese rival.

Video game industry experts have noted that the key to the PS4's success over the Xbox One was its library of top-notch titles. Sony's first-party studios have continuously released AAA games. Moreover, the company likewise inked deals with several publishers for in-game content which are exclusive to the platform only. In 2020, this might no longer be a problem for Microsoft as hinted by insiders.

In an earlier report, Xbox executive Phil Spencer revealed in an interview that his team has learned from its mistakes with the Xbox One series. The Xbox Series X is apparently designed to outmatch the PS5 in both power and pricing. Additionally, it looks like the machine will launch with more games compared to Sony's new game system next year, as reported by Comic Book.

The speculation allegedly comes from Anton Loginov, a Russian video game journalist who previously reported several rumours that turned out to be true. However, some of his tips in the past were reportedly inaccurate, which implies that this latest one should be taken with a pinch of salt for good measure. Nonetheless, the reporter points out that the PS5 will mostly offer enhanced versions of PS4 games, while the Xbox Series X will boast around 12 to 16 exclusives upon its release.

So far, Microsoft fans already know that "Halo Infinite" will launch alongside the Xbox Series X. Furthermore, the trailer for "Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" confirms it will be another exclusive for the new Xbox platform. Meanwhile, Sony has only revealed "Godfall" for its new console. The PS5 is expected to make its debut around February next year. It is possible that Sony will finally share its lineup of games that will release alongside the game system.