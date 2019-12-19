Contrary to what gaming public is saying, Sony actually teased something related to the PlayStation 5. The only thing it managed to do was showcase the in-game graphical capabilities of the console via the "Godfall." Meanwhile, at The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft upstaged its rival by finally showing the Xbox Series X. Now it appears that the Japanese video game company is gearing up to announce the PS5 early next year. A series of leaks have recently surfaced which talks about the price, pre-order start date, and the release date. Now, the latest report claims that patent documents might have revealed the final design of the DualShock 5.

This comes shortly after Sony announced the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, which is scheduled to come out on January 23, 2020 for $29.99. Others immediately speculated that it could be a hint at what the PS5's new controller will eventually look like. However, newly uncovered documents filed at the Japanese patent office last month could be for the DualShock 5.

A report from BGR indicates that there is a total of eight images showing the new gamepad. Thus, it is likely to be an official design from the development team. Additionally, earlier this year, the same publication also shared renders of the PS5, which turned out to be the dev kits sent to third-party game studios ahead of time. According to the renders, the DualShock 5 seems slightly bigger than its predecessor.

From what Sony revealed so far, the new controller will be equipped with adaptive triggers which will change its resistance depending on the in-game action performed by the players. In addition to the dynamic shoulder buttons, the traditional rumble is getting a significant upgrade in the way of advanced haptic feedback. The engineers working on the new console explain that gamers will be able to feel subtle differences depending on the gameplay.

The leaked PS5 gamepad design seems to match that of the controllers seen together with the PS5 dev kits circulating around the internet. It is notably bulkier than the DualShock 4, but looks exactly like it. Until Sony makes an official announcement, these should be taken with a pinch of salt as with other rumours.