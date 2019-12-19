Judging by what took place at The Game Awards 2019 last week, most people will say that Microsoft stole the show. After a period of silence regarding Project Scarlett, the company took the gaming industry by surprise. Its next-generation game system – the Xbox Series X – finally made its debut with a short trailer. However, reports claim that search data results show Sony is still the centre of attention thanks to the PS5. Meanwhile, a recent leak claims to have uncovered the pricing, pre-order timeframe and launch date.

It reportedly comes from GamerGate, a Japanese blog, which gave detailed information about the PlayStation 5. As far as people know, Sony is expected to unveil its new machine around February next year. According to the source, buyers will be able to pre-order their units on March 20, 2020. Moreover, the pricing was also listed for two models: one comes with 1 TB, while the other boasts 2 TB of internal storage.

Among the two, the one with the higher storage capacity might be the rumoured PS5 Pro, while the other could be the regular variant. What's even more surprising is the alleged pricing for each version. Earlier this year, it was speculated that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will cost around the same or a little above its respective predecessors.

One factor may be overlooked for the PS5 and Xbox Series X pricing.



AMD. They are winning back some ground in the gaming hardware scene. Maybe they are offering Sony & Microsoft killer prices to be competitive against Intel & Nvidia.



I'm standing behind the $499 maximum. pic.twitter.com/rBuVvdzv0L — colteastwood (@Colteastwood) December 16, 2019

BGR indicates that the pricing indicated by the blog tags the entry-level model at $638, while the flagship is listed at $1,003. Sony quickly issued a response through a spokesperson who communicated with Japanese gaming publication Famitsu.

According to the company, all of the details shared by GamerGate are not official. The representative apparently declined to comment further about the specifics, which implies that some of it might be accurate.

When it comes to the #XboxSeriesX or #PS5 pricing is going to be key. Exclusives aside, both systems are going to have great games, both are going to have backwards compatibility. But that launch price? Thatâ€™s going to be crucially vital. — Brad (@Glimjii) December 18, 2019

Unlike the Xbox Series X, gamers only caught a glimpse of the PS5 dev kits circulating in social media platforms. In a related report, Sony might be teasing another key feature of the upcoming console's controller. The new Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 will cost $29.99 and will ship on January 23, 2020. Perhaps, the DualShock 5 will have this feature built-in.