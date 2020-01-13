The debate seems to continue as to which next-generation game system will dominate the market in 2020. Both Sony and Microsoft already confirmed the release of its respective consoles later this year but are yet to disclose the final specifications and pricing. From a publicity standpoint, it seems that the Xbox Series X currently has the lead over the PlayStation 5. New rumours pertaining to the aforementioned two suggest that each has its own approach when it comes to the games at launch.

It was previously speculated that Microsoft plans to offer gamers more next-generation exclusives. In contrast, the PS5 was purportedly going to release with only a few console-exclusives and the rest would be remastered titles from the PlayStation 4 library. Kotaku's Jason Schreier recently talked about what each respective gaming company has in store for consumers in 2020 and beyond, as reported by Wccftech.

He noted that the information provided by industry insiders reveal the PS5 will have launch games that will run on the new platform only. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X will likely follow through what Microsoft intended for the future of the Xbox franchise. Instead of segregating its users by the consoles they own, new software that will come out moving forward will be playable on the current and new game system.

"I haven't heard anything about Xbox first-party games but I'm sure their stuff is going to be as usual on as much stuff as possible," said Schreier. "Actually they already said that 'Halo Infinite' is going to be cross-gen. "So, Microsoft I'm sure will be a lot less about exclusives," he added. Given the scenario, it appears Microsoft will ensure that all new titles will be available for its current and upcoming systems.

It remains to be seen if Microsoft's cross-generation push will bear fruit when it comes to sales. After all, its biggest rival was able to get a leg up in sales thanks to the number of PS4-only games. In fact, Sony still needs to release highly anticipated games such as "The Last of Us Part II" and "Ghost of Tsushima." It is still too early to determine which company will find success. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are likely to push the boundaries of what developers can do with the right hardware.