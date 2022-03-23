The international break has started, and like other national team squads, the French players convened on Monday. Members of the press and the French Football Federation covered the reunion at the team's base camp at Clairefontaine, and cameras caught an intriguing comment made by Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

In the video shared by Marca, the players were seen arriving at the facility, and as they were greeting each other, Manchester United player Paul Pogba asked Mbappe, "how's it going?" To which, the Real Madrid target responded, "I'm a bit fed up."

Unfortunately, the pair did not elaborate on the topic and observers are left to speculate about what exactly Mbappe is fed up about. Nevertheless, he and Pogba and the rest of their teammates appeared to be in a positive mood as they prepare to face Ivory Coast and South Africa in international friendlies over the coming days.

Read more Paul Pogba makes contract decision; Real Madrid, PSG favourites

In fact, Mbappe will likely welcome the respite from club football at the moment. Earlier this month, his stellar performance at the UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid was cancelled out by fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema's hat-trick.

After PSG's exit, fans were clearly frustrated and started whistling the players in their home match against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 just days later. On top of that, Mbappe has been hounded by the press due to his alleged new contract with Real Madrid, which has been reported, but remains unconfirmed by the concerned parties.

The 23-year-old is believed to be on his way out of PSG and will leave on a free transfer to the Spanish capital this summer. This has not gone down well with his current club, who have been unwilling to see him go. the situation has caused a lot of tension between those involved, with the two clubs seeing their relationship deteriorate over the past year.

Regardless of these issues, it is still unclear what Mbappe is fed up about and it may be an entirely unrelated issue altogether. Pogba has not reacted to the reports either, with the Manchester star also facing a contract renewal dilemma of his own.