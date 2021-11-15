Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be plagued with rumors of a divorce but they are bound to stay together forever, according to self-proclaimed psychic Sally Morgan.

Morgan, who also predicted Princess Diana's death, recalled the conversation she had with the Duke of Sussex over the phone eight years ago. In it, he had asked about the colour of his future wife's hair. At that point, he had mainly dated blonde women and was in an on/off relationship with Cressida Bonas.

"One of the sweetest things he said to me was, 'What colour hair will my future wife have? Will she have blonde hair?' I said he would marry someone with dark hair," the psychic told the Mirror UK.

At that time, Meghan Markle was still making a name for herself as an actress and starring in the legal drama series "Suits." She and Prince Harry have not crossed paths yet until July 2016, when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

The 70-year-old stage artist, who also goes by "Psychic Sally," also revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will weather out the challenges in their marriage together. She said that no matter what the future has in store for them, they would "be together forever."

"Harry will never abandon his children," she added. They share two children together, three-year-old son Archie and five-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

Aside from talking about his future wife, Prince Harry reportedly also asked Morgan about Prince William. They spoke on the phone for 45 minutes wherein he also shared his fears for his brother. He had asked if his brother "is going to be OK" and she told him, "Of course he is. He will be good and he will be king, but he is in a different bubble to you." He then replied, "That is why I am always going to worry about him."

Morgan claimed that his phone call with Prince Harry was a prelude to "him waking up to his own mental health" issues. She praised the duke and Meghan Markle for "helping drive the debate forward" concerning mental health, and said that Princess Diana "would have been very proud."