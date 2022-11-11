"PUBG Mobile" 2.3 update will be arriving soon bringing with it exciting new content such as a new "Football Carnival" themed area, map updates, equipment, outfits, and other cosmetic enhancements. What's even more exciting, especially for soccer fans, is that PUBG has teamed up with Lionel Messi for the in-game event called Global Chicken Cup.

'PUBG' partners with Messi

The "PUBG Mobile" team has partnered with soccer legend Lionel Messi, GameRant reported. The partnership is to promote the upcoming soccer-themed update 2.3 dubbed "Football Carnival."

Messi will captain a new in-game event called Global Chicken Cup. "Captain Messi has a special message for you. Gear up for the Global Chicken Cup!" the PUBG Mobile Twitter account announced.

Football Arena

Football Arenas will randomly spawn in designated locations and will be indicated on the mini-map, according to Sportskeeda.com. Players can enter an arena and use Wonder Football to score goals to get supplies. A special Easter-egg prize will be given to players who score goals in all of the Arenas within a particular location.

'PUBG Mobile' 2.3 update release date

The upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.3 update will be the sixth and final big update for the year. While no specific date is yet announced, gamers can expect the update to roll out between November 11 and 15, but it will likely go live on November 13.

Here are the expected "PUBG Mobile" 2.3 update release times on November 13 based on location.

Bangladesh: 6.00 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12.00 am

Pakistan: 5.00 am

USA: 7.00 pm on November 12 (New York Time)

Russia: 5.00 am - 6.00 am

Indonesia: 6.00 am - 7.00 am

Japan: 10.00 am

The current C3S8 Month 16 "Nights of the Fables" Royale Pass will to end on November 19. This means that the new season, C3S9, and the M17 Royale Pass will arrive in the game on November 20.