Fresh scrutiny over US president Donald Trump's health have resurfaced ahead of his planned state visit to the UK. The latest concerns stem from recent images that appeared to show a droop on one side of his face. The speculation has prompted debate about whether the former president may be experiencing a neurological issue.

Photos and clips from Trump's appearance at the 9/11 commemoration in Washington DC have circulated widely online. Some observers claimed they showed signs of muscle weakness or paralysis, while others argued that lighting, camera angles or fleeting expressions could explain the appearance.

Visible Signs Raise Question

Reports have highlighted mild facial asymmetry in Trump's recent public appearances, with one side of his mouth and cheek appearing less expressive. These impressions add to other health-related observations noted in recent months, including swelling in his legs from chronic venous insufficiency and occasional bruising on his hands.

Social media commentary has also speculated about possible hearing difficulties, citing moments when Trump leaned toward his wife, Melania Trump, during exchanges or when she appeared to repeat questions. However, there is no medical confirmation of hearing loss, and such claims remain unverified.

Trump's Response and Medical Records

Trump has rejected the latest speculation. In a statement issued in September 2025, he described reports of strokes or neurological episodes as 'fake', pointing to his full schedule of interviews, campaign rallies and golf outings as evidence of his stamina, according to the Telegraph.

His most recent health records, released in April after an examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, showed a normal heart rhythm and no major cardiovascular problems, the BBC reported. The documents did not include neurological assessments, and neither his doctors nor White House aides have commented publicly on the facial asymmetry.

Doctors Divided on the Evidence

Medical opinion remains mixed. According to the Daily Express, Dr Jeff Foster, a UK GP, said that Trump appears increasingly frail, pointing to the combination of facial droop, circulation problems and bruising on his hand as possible signs of a cardiovascular or neurological event. He noted, however, that such changes can also be linked to ageing.

Dr William Shutze, a vascular specialist in Texas, said venous insufficiency is common and usually manageable. While he acknowledged that drooping features can sometimes be a warning sign, he suggested Bell's palsy as another possible explanation.

By contrast, Dr Michael Aziz, a physician in New York, described Trump as mentally sharp, arguing that his ability to recall facts and respond during public appearances indicates no evidence of cognitive decline.

Unanswered Questions

At present, no credible medical evidence confirms that Trump has suffered a stroke or any other neurological event. It is also unclear whether the reported facial asymmetry is new, long-standing or linked to another condition. Hormonal, vascular or nerve-related causes have not been confirmed or ruled out, and the White House has not indicated whether further updates will be provided during the UK visit.

For now, discussion of Trump's health remains speculative. Observers will look to his upcoming public appearances and any future disclosures from his medical team for clarity. Until then, the debate over the so-called 'droopy face' is likely to remain unresolved, caught between public perception and medical fact.