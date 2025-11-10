TikTok user, Nikalie Monroe's, social experiment exposing how churches respond to desperate mothers has gone viral. Monroe, a Kentucky woman and former teen mother, began calling houses of worship across America last week whilst pretending to be a new mother who ran out of baby formula overnight. Playing the sound of a crying infant in the background, she asked each institution if they could help feed her starving two-month-old baby.

Of the 39 religious institutions Monroe contacted, only 9 offered immediate assistance. Those willing to help included a Catholic church in Alcoa, Tennessee, Heritage Hope Church of God in Kentucky, a Baptist church in Louisville, Kentucky, a Buddhist temple in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and an Islamic Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A Viral Test of Faith

The Islamic Centre's response particularly resonated with viewers. When Monroe explained her situation, the receptionist responded without hesitation, asking where she lived and what type of formula she needed. 'We can, ma'am. Where do you live? Do you live in Charlotte?' the person said. After Monroe confirmed she was ten minutes away and needed Good Start formula, the response was immediate. 'That's okay ma'am. Come over here and we will help you'.

Monroe later commented, 'Would help feed a starving baby no hesitation', and viewers responded by donating to the Islamic Centre to support their charitable work.

When Faith Meets the Phone Line

The stark contrast came when Monroe called churches, particularly larger evangelical and MAGA-affiliated congregations. At Abundant Church in El Paso, Texas, a pro-Trump megachurch, the receptionist told Monroe the food pantry was only available on Sundays and they didn't know if they had baby formula. When Monroe asked if a pastor could get it, the woman hung up.

First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, hung up on Monroe mid-conversation. Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, linked to late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, told Monroe she would need to wait 'a couple of days to weeks' and receive formal approval before receiving any formula.

Trinity Baptist Church in Gaffney, South Carolina, admitted they only help people who are 'part of the church'. Monroe reacted by saying, 'The audacity! If you don't attend my church, your baby don't get to eat!'

First Christian Church of Somerset, Kentucky, which declares 'There is no greater joy than serving others' on its website, refused to help when Monroe admitted she didn't know any members. 'Without knowing a member of the church, and this is just the policy that the board members have set here, without knowing a member of the church, there's nothing that we can do', the receptionist explained.

However, Heritage Hope Church of God in Kentucky stood out among Christian institutions. The pastor not only offered to help immediately but said he would personally purchase the formula and deliver it himself. Monroe, who identifies as an atheist, was moved by his response. 'I don't go to church. I don't believe in Christianity, but churches like this, ones that actually help and try to help, really do touch my heart because at least I know that they are doing what they're doing with a good, pure heart', she said.

Debate Over Responsibility and Hypocrisy

Critics counter that Monroe contacted the wrong departments and that many churches do extensive charitable work through proper channels. However, Monroe and her supporters argue that if a public church phone number cannot connect desperate callers to immediate help during an emergency, the problem runs deeper than bureaucracy.

'It's not even that they don't have it, it's the fact that they won't even try to get it, or they give you one resource and then think that that's doing something', Monroe commented.

The experiment has reignited calls for churches to be taxed if they refuse to serve their communities, with many viewers compiling spreadsheets tracking which institutions passed or failed Monroe's test.