With most of the major telecommunication networks adopting 5G technology, the smartphone industry is likewise producing handsets that are compatible as well. Huawei has the Kirin 990 while Samsung goes with its Exynos 980 chipsets. Meanwhile, every other brand that uses Android might be equipped with any of the two SoCs from Qualcomm: The Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 765. Since 5G is not as widespread as 4G, the manufacturer is reportedly offering three new chipsets in 2020 for those that are not yet ready to make the jump to the new wireless technology.

The company recently hosted an event in New Delhi, India to introduce three new chips that only support 4G connectivity. There are three models that are designed to meet the specific needs of most consumers. There's the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and the Snapdragon 460. The trio all support Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and promises enhanced imaging and AI capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

According to Android Central, the 720G is offered for smartphones that are intended for mobile gaming. It is a rework of the 730G with some tweaks to bring costs down for some markets around the globe. It uses an 8-nm with six A55 cores at 1.8 GHz and two Cortex A76 cores at 2.3 GHz. For the graphics, this chipset relies on an Adreno 618 GPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

This particular silicon model is geared for most mid-range handsets to provide just enough horsepower to run most resource-demanding apps along with support for up to three main imaging sensors. It is built on an 11-nm node and uses four Cortex A37 cores at 2.0 GHz each with four A53 cores at 1.8 GHz. When it comes to visuals, the Snapdragon 662 packs an Adreno 610 GPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Just like the one before it, this chipset is crafted on an 11-nm node. This is designed for devices designated as budget-friendly models. As such, the assembly features four Cortex A73 cores at 1.8 GHz with an Adreno 610 GPU. This gives it an estimated 70 per cent performance boost compared to the older 4xx variants.

Availability

Qualcomm confirms that its Snapdragon 720G will ship out to handset manufacturers within the first quarter of 2020. As for the Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662, those are scheduled to come out much later in the year.