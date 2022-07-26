Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be spending the summer break with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. Multiple sources revealed that the monarch did not even invite the couple and their two children.

Reports surfaced earlier that the 86-year-old extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by inviting their family to her estate in the Scottish highlands for the summer holiday. She had told Balmoral staff to prepare for their arrival.

But insiders for Page Six revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are not even on the guest list. They will reportedly be spending the summer at their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California, as they wait for the release of the duke's memoir.

The Sun had cited Balmoral sources who claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is looking forward to meeting the couple and her great-grandchildren. One insider shared that staff "have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet."

It was initially reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting the Queen while other senior royal members are not around. This is to avoid any possible drama or conflict.

"Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen. They barely had 15 minutes with her at the jubilee," another source had said.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly not be returning to the U.K. anytime soon. The couple last visited the country in June for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is believed that upon their arrival, they immediately dropped by Windsor Castle to finally personally introduce Lilibet to her great-grandmother

It is not yet known when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the U.K. next. It is unclear if they will return for Christmas. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II often spends her summer holidays at Balmoral because of its tranquil location. She is expected to stay there for ten weeks. Family members would often come to visit her there including Prince William and Kate Middleton, together with their children.