King Charles III is facing one of the most turbulent moments of his reign as the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew continues to dominate headlines and overshadow the royal family's public duties.

Seen as the Queen's 'favourite son', Andrew's ongoing controversies have not only damaged his own reputation, but have also cast a long shadow over his brother's early reign. While the King recently sought solace in prayer during his state visit to the Vatican, royal insiders reveal that the monarch feels 'heartbroken and exhausted' by the endless fallout from what many now describe as an 'unresolved legacy' of the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

As the Duke of York remains in Royal Lodge, tensions between the royal brothers have apparently reached breaking point. Despite repeated efforts from Charles and senior aides to persuade Andrew to relinquish his residence and remaining titles, the prince has refused to bow to mounting pressure.

Is Queen Elizabeth to Blame for Prince Andrew's Scandal?

More than three years after settling a £9.3 million ($12 million) civil case with Virginia Giuffre, who is now dead, Prince Andrew remains a source of 'headache' to the monarchy. The settlement, part-funded by Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles, admitted no liability but failed to quell the public's outrage.

Now, reports that Andrew allegedly asked a former police protection officer to 'dig up dirt' on Giuffre have reignited debate about his conduct and the monarchy's handling of the issue.

The Duke has been denying allegations that he had sexual encounters with Giuffre, who was 17 years old at the time.

Palace insiders told The Times that King Charles isn't looking at Andrew's issue as a family matter anymore, coining it instead as a 'distraction' from their duty to serve the country. Royal observers, however, argue that all these stem from decisions made during the late queen's reign.

While Queen Elizabeth was known for her 'diplomacy', sources also added that her reluctance to deal firmly with Andrew has left King Charles with an 'unexploded bomb'. The Queen reportedly 'indulged' Andrew all the time and avoided confrontation, which others call a 'dereliction of duty in an otherwise faultless reign'.

Even after Andrew's disastrous 2019 interview, which forced him to step back from public life, the late Queen refrained from fully stripping him of his titles. Although she removed his HRH styling and military affiliations in 2022, she allowed him to retain his ducal title and residence. That decision now appears to have come back to haunt the monarchy.

'She preferred to keep the peace, but now Charles is paying the price', the insider remarked.

Prince Andrew's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: The Monarchy Under Strain

Andrew's new media explosion is tied to his relationship with convicted pedophile, sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, which has left the King and Queen Camilla facing backlash from the public. Camilla, who has long campaigned for victims of sexual abuse, has chosen to maintain a discreet stance.

However, insiders say she's been offering private support to her husband.

Currently, Andrew has been residing in Royal Lodge by paying a 'peppercorn rent', and the King has been urging his brother to vacate the property. Andrew has resisted, citing a long-term lease and his desire to remain near his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal aides have reportedly been in ongoing discussions to find an alternative residence, with options including Frogmore Cottage and Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

According to the royal source, the King needs to prove that he will put his country first by making Andrew move out, just after stripping him of his titles and banner.

Royal historians have been stating that the Queen has left a legacy of stability, but she has shielded Andrew so much in her reign that she has left her successor a 'crisis that will define his reign' and the monarchy.