Christmas gala at Sandringham continues. Queen Elizabeth II was joined by other royals to attend post-Christmas church services.

According to PEOPLE, the royal family gathered at Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham, on Sunday to attend a service. The 93-year-old monarch chose a yellow coat for the cold winter morning service. She paired it with a matching yellow hat with a black and yellow feather design.

For the service in the Norfolk village church, she chose to drive in a car with her daughter-in-law, Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Apart from her, the service was attended by Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew remained absent from this week's church service.

Following his shocking interview with BBC about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York has remained low key. The interview that has allegedly shocked the world and infuriated the family forced him to step down from royal duties. The member of the British royal family continues to deal with the aftermath of his interview.

Nonetheless, he joined the royals for Christmas Day morning service at the church. He arrived with his elder brother Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, Harper Bazaar reports that Sunday service saw Prince of Wales, Princess Royal, and Earl of Wessex meet and greet with the members of the public before the service. A large crowd had gathered to meet Queen Elizabeth II's children. As they walked to the church, the royals were reportedly seen interacting with the crowd.

Apart from the queen and her children, Edward and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor were also in attendance. Princess Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence also joined the family.

Along with Andrew, Prince Philip remained absent, too. The queen's husband who was discharged from hospital just ahead of Christmas seemed to have decided to skip the service. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was not available for the royals' traditional Christmas Day walk, too. Due to his health, the royal stepped away from royal duties in 2017.

According to Mirror, Prince Charles confirmed to the members of the public that his father is feeling "much better" now.