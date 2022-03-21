Queen Elizabeth II is prepping up her Balmoral estate with new CCTV cameras and stepping up security amid reports that she plans to spend more time there in the future.

It is said that the 95-year old usually stays at Craigowan Lodge, which is a mile away from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, twice annually during visits to the estate. She stays there every April and every summer for two weeks.

However, she reportedly plans to spend more time in the Scottish highlands ahead of her retirement. As such, she has beefed up security in the area and according to The Sun, a "ring of steel" is now set up around the property.

New CCTV cameras, a new security gate, and a police entry point are also already in place on the access road to the cottage. Other security measures are reportedly also being considered. These include an intercom system, security gate, and road cameras which are expected to be approved by the local council in the summer. There are also plans to prevent vehicles or tourists from getting near the cottage.

Aside from beefing up security, the seven-bedroom lodge also now has a "wheelchair-friendly" Lifton Trio lift, said to be the largest in its range. It can carry three adults or a passenger in a wheelchair. This allows for easy transport or travel for Queen Elizabeth II, who according to sources has been struggling with mobility. She would not have to take the stairs with her walking stick and simply take the lift to her bedroom.

"For many years we have thought it would be the perfect place for the Queen to spend more time when she's older. It's one of her favourite places in the country," a source claimed adding, "With the proper lift and now this new security, it can effectively be sealed off so she can spend much more time there quietly in her late nineties."

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward said that Queen Elizabeth II loves being at Craigowan Lodge because "it's a home she has always enjoyed and it gives her a bit of independence." She commented, "The idea of making it easier for her so she can spend more time there in the future is a great idea." A source close to the queen pointed out however, that the cabin is "not a retirement home."