Queen Elizabeth II drove herself to her beloved spot in Windsor a day after Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 to have some quiet time alone.

A photo provided by Daily Mail showed the 95-year-old monarch behind the wheel of a green Jaguar as she drove out of the gates of Windsor Castle, where she has been staying amid the pandemic. It is also where her husband was taken after his month-long stay in the hospital and where he died on the morning of April 9. He was 99 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II was seen with a floral bandana wrapped around her hair when she left the castle. The royal reportedly requests the place when she needs a quiet place to contemplate. It is also where she loves to walk her dogs.

The garden is just near Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August now reside in the Windsor estate. At the moment, it is also where the Duke of Sussex is staying while he is in the U.K. after having attended Prince Philip's funeral.

The queen was said to be with two of her new puppies when she made the drive to Frogmore Gardens by herself. Sources believe that visiting Frogmore regularly and her two new furry friends will help distract her from her grief.

"The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone. But clearly that decision was reversed and, as it turned out, it probably is very fortuitous," Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said.

Prince Andrew reportedly gifted the queen with the two puppies, corgi Muick and dachshund-corgi cross Fergus, to his mother. A place source said Queen Elizabeth II "did not plan on getting any new dogs as she feared she was getting too old." But her son surprised her with the pets when "she felt down and alone" after Prince Philip was taken to the hospital. They were to provide her companionship and to make her happy after she was left with just one pet last year.