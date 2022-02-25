Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Feb. 20, but she is believed to be recovering well and is even doing light work at home in Windsor Castle.

Royal followers are said to be "relieved" following an update from reporter Richard Palmer about the 95-year-old's health. He said she is "up and about" and was "well enough to give Prime Minister Boris Johnson an audience on the phone" on Wednesday evening.

Buckingham Palace had earlier said that Queen Elizabeth II was only experiencing mild "cold-like symptoms." But fears for her health grew on Tuesday when she cancelled her virtual appearances. There were also unfounded rumours that she had died amid her battle with COVID-19.

Gossip site Hollywood Unblocked falsely claimed to have broken the news of the British monarch's passing. It published a story on Tuesday titled "HU Exclusive: Queen Elizabeth Dead" along with the announcement, "Socialites, it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died."

"Sources close to the Royal Kingdom notified us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has passed away. She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead," read the news.

Its founder, Jason Lee, stood by his story and responded to criticism that accused him of spreading fake news. He said he does not "post lies" and that he stands by his sources. He said he is still waiting for an official announcement about the queen's death from the palace. He also still has the story up on the site despite calls for it to be taken down.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that Her Majesty is still very much alive and carried out her weekly phone call with Boris Johnson on Wednesday. A spokesperson said, "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister this evening."

As for Palmer's update, netizens could not be more relieved to hear that Queen Elizabeth is doing fine amid her COVID-19 battle. One wrote, "Thank goodness for that. I hope she's getting enough rest" and another responded, "She's so dedicated to her role, long live the Queen. Amazing Queen."