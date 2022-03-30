Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip's memorial on Tuesday was a clear indication of her trust and love for her son.

Although it was reported that the Duke of York will be attending the Thanksgiving service, people were still surprised to see him, especially by his mother's side. It is said that they travelled by car together from Windsor Castle to London's Westminster Abbey. He was then seen giving the monarch a strong arm to lean on when they stepped out of the vehicle and as they entered from a side door and walked the distance to her seat. She held unto his arm with one hand and the other on a walking stick.

Prince Andrew accompanies the Queen for Prince Philip's memorial service. Given how carefully planned these events are, it looks like a very deliberate choice by the Monarch. pic.twitter.com/aZ0M8F8pDb — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 29, 2022

Royal commentator Robert Jobson said Queen Elizabeth II showed her support for Prince Andrew by choosing him to escort her to Prince Philip's memorial. He told People, "It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son. As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen Consort, many people will now accept the Queen's word and judgement."

The 95-year old could have chosen any of her children to accompany her to Westminster Abbey. Prince Charles was there with his wife Camilla, and Prince Edward with Sophie, but she picked the Duke of York amid the criticism he received in the aftermath of his sexual abuse settlement.

Jobson claimed that Her Majesty "insisted" on having Prince Andrew by her side. He explained, "It does make some sense that he accompany her because he doesn't have a partner. A settlement has been paid but he's guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law," he said.

The commentator, who wrote the book "Prince Philip's Century" said that Queen Elizabeth II showed her "faith in Andrew." On his end, it was only expected for Prince Andrew to attend Prince Philip's memorial because he is his father after all.

"Even if he disappears from public life, he's been able to pay tribute to his father, who after all, was very proud of his service in the Royal Navy, where he fought in the Falkland Islands conflict," Jobson added.

Prince Philip's memorial was attended by members of the British royal family and a few selected guests. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced beforehand that they would not be able to attend the service.