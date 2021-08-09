Queen Elizabeth II is looking forward to joining her family members for their annual summer holiday in Scotland in a few weeks, which will mark their first vacation since the death of Prince Philip.

A source told The Sun that the Queen found last summer "tiresome" under Covid-19 restrictions and is "itching for things to get back to normal" with the annual break at Balmoral Castle, her personal residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She is also planning to host a BBQ for the family at the castle, a beloved tradition she shared with her late husband. Prince Harry had referred to his grandfather as "Master of the BBQ" in a heartfelt tribute upon his death.

The insider said, "The Queen just wants to crack on...The family barbecues are back on the agenda even without Philip there for the first time."

Balmoral held a special place in the lives of the monarch couple, as this is where they spent their honeymoon following their wedding in 1947. It was the first time that they had time alone away from the prying eyes of the royal court.

The monarch will likely stay at the 50,000-acre estate until early October during which she will be joined by several family members, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A source previously revealed to Mail Online that Sarah Ferguson, the former daughter-in-law of the Queen, is also joining the family in Scotland.

The insider said that she will be attending the holiday with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, with whom she shares a home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. It's unclear if they will be joined by their children Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child, and Princess Eugenie, who recently welcomed her first child.

Ferguson, who was even kept out of the guest list at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, has seemingly mended her bridges with the family. The Queen is said to appreciate the loyalty that the Duchess of York has demonstrated to the royal family since her divorce in 1996, and has been impressed by the close relationship she has maintained with Andrew.