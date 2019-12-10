We know who Queen Elizabeth's favourite royal is.

According to latest reports, Queen Elizabeth II loves spending time with Kate Middleton, the wife of her grandchild Prince William. Over the years, the two royal ladies have grown a meaningful bond and developed what is described as a "very easy relationship."

Even though the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen Elizabeth II are known to have reserved nature, they have developed an easy-going relationship. Kate Middleton is expected to join the royal family at Sandringham.

The inside details about the queen and duchess' relationship were revealed by royal commentator Katie Nicoll as she spoke to OK!. It is divulged that both women are actually "shy" in nature, which is why it took some time for them to establish a trustworthy relationship.

Kate has been a part of the royal family for eight years after she got married to Prince William in 2011. However, their bonding strengthened only after the birth of the couple's three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Nicholl reveals that the 93-year-old monarch enjoys the 38-year-old's company and loves to hear stories about her great-grandchildren.

"Both women are actually quite shy so it's taken time for them to get to this stage, but they have a very easy relationship now they've both made the effort," Nicholl said as quoted by the Daily Mail. "The Queen loves seeing Kate because it's an opportunity to spend time with her and hear how her great-grandchildren are doing."

The two have reportedly made "conscious effort" that has contributed to their growing fondness for each other. At the same time, the duchess ensures that the queen feels involved in the lives of her great-grandchildren.

The reports come after Kate dazzled at the NATO reception at the Buckingham Palace, wherein her seniors the queen, Prince Charles and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall welcomed world leaders. And only days ago, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped up to take over the queen's role of royal patron of charity Family Action.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are confirmed to be spending a low-key Christmas away in the USA, with Markle's mother Doria Ragland. Back in the royal tavern, the queen is reportedly looking forward to spending Christmas with her grandkids and great-grandkids. This is why Kate and William "are doing the dutiful thing and putting the royal family first."