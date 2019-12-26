The much-awaited royal Christmas message by Queen Elizabeth II highlighted "bumpy" year for the royals. However, there is one thing that brought light and cheers in the family and that is the birth of baby Archie, as per the 93-year-old monarch.

In her televised annual speech, Queen Elizabeth II made special reference to her eighth great-grandchild, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family," the queen said in the pre-recorded speech from the green drawing room of Windsor Castle as quoted by Newsweek.

The broadcast even featured a memorable picture of the queen and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip seeing the child for the first time. The picture includes royal parents and the baby's grandmother Doria Ragland.

While reflecting on the past and sharing her wisdom, the queen continued by saying, "of course, at the heart of the Christmas story lies the birth of a child. Seemingly, small and insignificant step overlooked by many in Bethlehem."

She even talked about how "small steps" instead of giant leaps can bring about "lasting change." She referred to significant achievements in the history of mankind such as NASA's Apollo 11 mission and its plan to send a woman to the moon by 2024.

Meanwhile, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their seven-months-old son Archie are celebrating Christmas on an extended break in Canada. They were apparently accompanied by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Back in Sandringham, the queen is joined by Cambridges and her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

The queen's Christmas message is an annual tradition that was started by her grandfather King George V in 1932. The Christmas message as delivered by the current sovereign of the state is broadcast to the Commonwealth of Nations every year. This year's message was the queen's 67th speech as she remains the longest-reigning monarch in Britain since February 6, 1952.