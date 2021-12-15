It is said that Queen Elizabeth II favours practical gifts compared to fancy ones and so it was alright with her when Meghan Markle asked one for Archie for Christmas.

Prince Harry revealed during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in February that his grandmother asked what Archie wanted for Christmas last year. He said it was "interesting" because his wife asked for a waffle maker and so the 95-year old sent one for his son.

The Duke of Sussex then praised Meghan Markle because she makes a "beautiful organic mixture" which the toddler loves. He said, "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle.'"

Even Kate Middleton knows that the queen prefers to be "frugal" when it comes to Christmas presents. She revealed back in 2016 that she was worried about what to give the monarch and she ultimately thought back to what she could give her own grandparents. She ended up making her grandmother's chutney and gave that to the queen. The food ended up on the dining table the following day.

"I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody," the duchess said.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe called the homemade chutney gift "absolutely spot on – down to earth, practical and frugal – everything Her Majesty loves."

Christmas for the British royals means gathering at Queen Elizabeth II's Norfolk estate. It has been a tradition for them to spend it at Sandringham where they attend church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church and exchange gifts.

It is not known if the British monarch will once again send practical gifts for Archie this Christmas. But Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly send one over for him and his sister Lilibet. Likewise, it is said that Her Majesty will also include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Christmas package. They would have to mail their gifts as the couple is not expected to fly to the U.K. to join the family.